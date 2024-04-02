Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash on April 3 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will be DC’s fourth match in IPL 2024 while KKR will play their third match of the season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi, with 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.016, are at number 7 of the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have 4 points from 2 matches and are at number 2 with an NRR of +1.047.

DC lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match of the tournament on March 23 by 4 wickets. Then, they lost against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs on March 28. Then, Delhi emerged as winners against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs on March 31.

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan on top, Chennai slip to third spot KKR, the only team except RR, have been unbeaten so far in the tournament. First, on March 23, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 4 runs. Then, they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru by 7 wickets on March 29.

DC vs KKR head-to-head records Delhi and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches so far. DC have won 15 of those and Kolkata 16. One match did not produce any result. Delhi’s highest total against KKR is 228, and Kolkata’s highest score against DC is 210.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal and more In the last 5 encounters between the two, Delhi has won 3 while Kolkata has won 2. However, the last time KRR won against DC was in IPL 2021.

DC vs KKR fantasy team Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Rana.

DC vs KKR pitch report Vizag, unlike most other IPL pitches, typically offers a lot of support for bowlers. Pacers may enjoy swing in the earlier part of the match while spinners will enjoy turns later in the evening. At the same time, it provides a lot of support for batters.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Riyan Parag jumps to top spot, Virat Kohli slides to 2nd place In the last IPL match played at this venue, CSK's Matheesha Pathirana claimed 3/41 in 4 overs. DC's Mukesh Kumar, too, dismissed 3 for 21 from 3 overs.

DC vs KKR weather The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Vizag when the match starts. However, the real feel will be around 35 degrees. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The air quality will remain fair.

DC vs KKR prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that KKR will beat Delhi in their third match, grab 2 more points and probably move on to the top of the points table beating Rajasthan.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Kolkata will win the match. We, too, expect KKR to emerge victorious against DC.

