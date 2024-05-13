Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The evening match will start at 7:30 pm.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The evening match will start at 7:30 pm.

Having won six out of 13 matches, DC must now win the next game with a big margin to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi have won three out of their last five matches.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to join KKR in IPL mega-auctions? Viral picture sparks buzz LSG have won six of their 12 matches. If they win the next two games, KL Rahul's boys will likely qualify. LSG have won two out of their last five matches.

DC vs LSG head-to-head records Delhi and Lucknow have played four IPL matches against each other so far. DC have won one while LSG have won three. DC’s highest total against Lucknow so far is 189. LSG’s highest total against the Capitals is 195.

Also Read: RCB's celebration after win against Delhi Capitals makes fans emotional These teams last played against each other on April 12 this year. Delhi’s Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match for taking three wickets for 20 in four overs. DC won the match by six wickets.

DC vs LSG fantasy team K L Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk (VC), Tristan Stubbs, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, and Yudhvir Singh.

DC vs LSG pitch report The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is generally known to be good for batters. It's dry and has short boundaries, making scoring runs and hitting sixes easier.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's retirement on the cards? Suresh Raina's epic reply goes viral In the last match played at this venue, DC scored 221/8 while batting first. Rajasthan Royals’ innings ended at 201/8 in 20 overs.

DC vs LSG weather The temperature will be around 34 degrees in New Delhi, but the real feel will be 32 degrees. The humidity will be around 18 per cent. As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain.

DC vs LSG prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53 per cent chance that Delhi will beat Lucknow in their final league match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours DC to win

We, however, believe LSG will beat GT. With 14 points and one more match to go, they will keep their hopes alive for the playoffs.

