Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs MI; who’ll win Delhi vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow on Saturday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are placed at number 6 on the points table, while Mumbai Indians are placed at number 8 after winning 3 of their 8 matches.