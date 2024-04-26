Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow on Saturday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are placed at number 6 on the points table, while Mumbai Indians are placed at number 8 after winning 3 of their 8 matches.

Both teams have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. Tomorrow's match between the two sides will start at 3:30 PM.

DC vs MI head-to-head records

Delhi and Mumbai have clashed 34 times in the IPL so far. DC have won 15 and MI 19. Delhi’s highest total against MI is 213. Mumbai’s highest total against DC is 234, which came in the last match between the two on April 7.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 7 this year. Mumbai made 234/5 in 20 overs. In reply, DC’s innings ended at 205/8. Romario Shepherd’s 39 off 10 balls during the Mumbai’s batting made all the difference.

DC vs MI fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Rohit Sharma (VC), David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

DC vs MI pitch report

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted only 2 IPL game this year so far. In total, 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs, thanks to the batting heaven. The pitch is expected to offer similar advantages to batters. Expect big scores.

In the last IPL game, Delhi made 224/4 against Gujarat Titans (GT). DC captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 88 off 43 balls. GT were 5 short of the target even though Rashid Khan (21 off 11 balls) kept their hopes alive until the final over.

DC vs MI weather

In the afternoon, the temperature in Delhi will be around 38 degrees. However, the real feel will be 40 degrees. The humidity will be around 16%. There is no chance of rain.

DC vs MI prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59% chance that Mumbai will beat DC in their 9th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

However, we believe Rishabh Pant’s team will defeat Mumbai. Hardik Pandya’s boys have the X-factor missing this season and do not look in rhythm even though individual performances keep coming.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!