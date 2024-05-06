Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs RR – who’ll win Delhi vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7. Rishabh Pant's team will clash with Sanju Samson's boys in New Delhi.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC have won 5 out of 11 matches this season and are placed in 6th position on the points table. They have won 3 out of their last five games.