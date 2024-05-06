Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs RR – who’ll win Delhi vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs RR – who’ll win Delhi vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7. Rishabh Pant's team will clash with Sanju Samson's boys in New Delhi.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC have won 5 out of 11 matches this season and are placed in 6th position on the points table. They have won 3 out of their last five games.

RR have won 8 of their ten matches and are in the 2nd spot on the points table. Rajasthan have won 4 out of their last five games.

DC vs RR head-to-head records

Delhi and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. DC has won 13 and Rajasthan 15. DC’s highest total against the Royals so far is 207. RR’s highest total against Delhi is 222.

Also read: IPL playoff scenario: Can KL Rahul's LSG still qualify after a 98-run defeat against KKR?

Rajasthan won 3 out of the last five matches between the two teams. DC and RR clashed on March 28 this year. Rajasthan’s Riyan Parag won the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 84 as RR made 185/5 in the first innings. DC’s innings ended at 173/5.

DC vs RR fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje (VC), Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

DC vs RR pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

Also Read: ‘Not even MS Dhoni…’: Hardik Pandya explains why he cherishes failure.

The last match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium between DC and Mumbai Indians saw over 500 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

DC vs RR weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 degrees in New Delhi, with a natural feel of 32 degrees. The humidity will be around 18%. There is no chance of rain.

DC vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Rajasthan will beat Delhi in their 11th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, however, believe DC will manage to beat RR. Rishabh Pant’s team will defeat Sanju Samson’s Royals.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!