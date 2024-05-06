Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7. Rishabh Pant's team will clash with Sanju Samson's boys in New Delhi.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC have won 5 out of 11 matches this season and are placed in 6th position on the points table. They have won 3 out of their last five games.

RR have won 8 of their ten matches and are in the 2nd spot on the points table. Rajasthan have won 4 out of their last five games.

DC vs RR head-to-head records Delhi and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. DC has won 13 and Rajasthan 15. DC's highest total against the Royals so far is 207. RR's highest total against Delhi is 222.

Also read: IPL playoff scenario: Can KL Rahul's LSG still qualify after a 98-run defeat against KKR? Rajasthan won 3 out of the last five matches between the two teams. DC and RR clashed on March 28 this year. Rajasthan’s Riyan Parag won the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 84 as RR made 185/5 in the first innings. DC’s innings ended at 173/5.

DC vs RR fantasy team Rishabh Pant (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje (VC), Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

DC vs RR pitch report The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

Also Read: ‘Not even MS Dhoni…’: Hardik Pandya explains why he cherishes failure. The last match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium between DC and Mumbai Indians saw over 500 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

DC vs RR weather In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 degrees in New Delhi, with a natural feel of 32 degrees. The humidity will be around 18%. There is no chance of rain.

DC vs RR prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 56% chance that Rajasthan will beat Delhi in their 11th match.

We, however, believe DC will manage to beat RR. Rishabh Pant’s team will defeat Sanju Samson’s Royals.

