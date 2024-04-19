Active Stocks
Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs SRH – who’ll win Delhi vs Hyderabad clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20. The Rishabh Pant-led team will try to secure their 4th win of the tournament by beating Pat Cummins' team.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. DC, having won 3 out of 7 matches, are at number 6 on the points table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, have won 4 of their 6 matches and are sitting at number 4.

DC vs SRH head-to-head records

In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have faced each other in 23 matches. Delhi has emerged victorious 11 times, while SRH has won 12 matches. Delhi's highest total against SRH stands at 207, whereas the Sunrisers' highest score against DC is 219.

DC vs SRH fantasy team

Rishabh Pant (WK), Prithvi Shaw (VC), Mitchell Marsh (C), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

DC vs SRH pitch report

The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, once known for being slow and low, underwent transformation ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They are now more batter-friendly and have witnessed several high-scoring games.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: These players are ‘automatic selections’, as per BCCI sources

So far, Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted 85 IPL matches, with teams batting second winning 46 of them. David Warner holds the record for the highest runs scored here, totaling 1,047. However, it remains uncertain whether he'll play since he is recovering from an injury. missed DC's earlier match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

DC vs SRH weather

During the evening, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be approximately 27%, and there is no chance of rain.

DC vs SRH prediction

According to Google's win probability, Hyderabad has a 54% chance of beating DC in their 7th match.

DC are coming from a massive win against GT, whereas SRH got past their own record and amassed the highest IPL score ever, 287, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. We believe it will be a tough match.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping gets him Player of the Match; netizens demand Delhi captain in T20 World Cup squad

However, Hyderabad batters will secure their 5th win in the tournament and probably move to the 2nd spot on the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 03:07 PM IST
