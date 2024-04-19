Tomorrow's IPL Match: DC vs SRH – who’ll win Delhi vs Hyderabad clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20. The Rishabh Pant-led team will try to secure their 4th win of the tournament by beating Pat Cummins' team.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi. DC, having won 3 out of 7 matches, are at number 6 on the points table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, have won 4 of their 6 matches and are sitting at number 4.