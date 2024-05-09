Active Stocks
Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs CSK - who’ll win Gujarat vs Chennai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat is currently at the bottom of the points table, while Chennai is at four.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won four out of 11 matches, GT is at the bottom of the points table. They have won one out of their last five matches.

CSK have won six of their 11 matches and are in the fourth position on the points table. Chennai have won two matches out of their last five.

GT vs CSK head-to-head records

Gujarat and Chennai have played six IPL matches against each other so far. GT and CSK have each won three matches. GT’s highest total against the Super Kings is 214. CSK’s highest total against GT is 206.

GT and CSK last played against each other on March 26 this year. Chennai’s Shivam Dube won the Player of the Match for his 23-ball 51 as CSK set a target of 206/6. The Titans lost the match by 63 runs.

GT vs CSK fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), David Miller, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Sai Sudharsan, Matheesha Pathirana.

GT vs CSK pitch report

Batters and bowlers enjoy equal advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was a high-scoring match. 

After batting first, GT scored 200/3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, reached the target in 16 overs.

GT vs CSK weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 C in Ahmedabad. The real feel will be 34 C. The humidity will be around 41%. There’s no chance of rain.

GT vs CSK prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57% chance that Chennai will beat Gujarat in their 12th match.

We, too, believe CSK will beat Gujarat Titans. GT might leverage the home advantage, but CSK's experience and tactical play cannot be underestimated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 09 May 2024, 04:45 PM IST
