Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs CSK - who’ll win Gujarat vs Chennai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won four out of 11 matches, GT is at the bottom of the points table. They have won one out of their last five matches.