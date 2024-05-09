Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat is currently at the bottom of the points table, while Chennai is at four.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won four out of 11 matches, GT is at the bottom of the points table. They have won one out of their last five matches.

GT vs CSK head-to-head records Gujarat and Chennai have played six IPL matches against each other so far. GT and CSK have each won three matches. GT's highest total against the Super Kings is 214. CSK's highest total against GT is 206.

GT vs CSK fantasy team Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), David Miller, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar, Sai Sudharsan, Matheesha Pathirana.

GT vs CSK pitch report Batters and bowlers enjoy equal advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was a high-scoring match.

GT vs CSK weather In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 C in Ahmedabad. The real feel will be 34 C. The humidity will be around 41%. There’s no chance of rain.

GT vs CSK prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 57% chance that Chennai will beat Gujarat in their 12th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win

We, too, believe CSK will beat Gujarat Titans. GT might leverage the home advantage, but CSK's experience and tactical play cannot be underestimated.

