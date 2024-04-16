Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who’ll win Gujarat vs Delhi clash? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17. GT are at number 6 while DC are at number 9 on the points table.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17. Having won 3 out of 6 matches, GT are at number 6 on the points table. DC have won 2 of their 6 matches and are at number 9.
