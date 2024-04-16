Hello User
Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who'll win Gujarat vs Delhi clash? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more

Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who’ll win Gujarat vs Delhi clash? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17. GT are at number 6 while DC are at number 9 on the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on April 17

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17. Having won 3 out of 6 matches, GT are at number 6 on the points table. DC have won 2 of their 6 matches and are at number 9.

GT vs DC head-to-head records

Gujarat and Delhi have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 2 matches while DC have won 1. Gujarat’s highest total against DC so far is 171, and Delhi’s highest score against GT is 162.

GT vs DC fantasy team

David Warner, Rishabh Pant (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson.

GT vs DC pitch report

Ahmedabad is expected to give equal assistance to batters and bowlers. It has a slow pitch. It features two types of pitch: black and red. The black soil pitch, marked by cracks, is a slow one.

The Pacers have taken 214 wickets here so far and the spinners 111.

GT vs DC weather

Ahmedabad will remain “very warm with hazy sunshine" on April 17, as per AccuWeather. In the evening, the temperature will be around 35 degrees, but the real feel will be 34 degrees. The humidity will be around 22%. There is no chance of rain.

GT vs DC prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that GT will beat Delhi in their 7th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win predictability favours GT to win

We, too, believe Gujarat will secure their 4th win in the tournament. This win will help Shubman Gill’s team move up to number 5 on the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
