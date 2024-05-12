Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Having won 5 out of 12 matches, GT must now win the next 2 games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: MS Dhoni at Chepauk for the last time? CSK vs RR IPL 2024 may be the final chance for Chennai fans On May 11, KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. KKR have won 9 of their 12 matches and are enjoying the top position on the points table. KKR have won 4 consecutive matches. A win in this game will help Shreyas Iyer’s boys stay on course and remain on the table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GT vs KKR head-to-head records Gujarat and Kolkata have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 2 while KKR have won 1. GT’s highest total against Kolkata so far is 204. KKR’s highest total against the Titans is 207.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant suspended: Sourav Ganguly tried blaming Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson The last time these teams played against each other was in April 2023. Gujarat’s Joshua Little won the Player of the Match for taking 2 wickets for 25 in 4 overs. GT won the match by 7 wickets.

GT vs KKR fantasy team Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan (VC), Phil Salt (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GT vs KKR pitch report Ahmedabad offers equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was a high-scoring match. GT, after batting first, scored 231/3. Both openers, Gill and Sai Sudharshan, scored a hundred each. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), however, could only manage 196//8 in 20 overs.

GT vs KKR weather The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Ahmedabad. The real feel will be 31 degrees. The humidity will be around 44%. As per AccuWeather, there is a 56% chance of rain.

GT vs KKR prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Kolkata will beat Gujarat in their 13th match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

We, too, believe KKR will beat GT. With 20 points, they will continue to dominate the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!