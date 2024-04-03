Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Capitals (GT) take on and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4. This will be the fourth match for both teams in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat, with 4 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.738, are at number 5 on the points table. Punjab have 2 points from 4 matches, and are at number 8 with a NRR of +0.337.

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintains top spot; Lucknow Super Giants jumps to 3rd after RCB vs LSG clash GT won against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of the tournament by 6 runs on March 24. They lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 63 runs on March 26, and won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets on March 31.

PBKS defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets on March 23, and lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru by 4 wickets on March 25. They lost again, this time to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), by 21 runs on March 30.

GT vs PBKS head-to-head records Gujarat and Punjab have played 3 IPL matches so far. GT have won 2 of those and Punjab 1. Gujarat’s highest total against PBKS so far is 190, and Punjab’s highest score against GT is 189.

GT vs PBKS fantasy team Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Joshua Little, Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh.

GT vs PBKS pitch report This is the largest cricket stadium in the world. Generally, it offers a lot of support for the batters to clear the wide boundaries. Pacers benefit from the black-soil pitches here while spinners can take advantage of the red-soil pitches.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank Yadav and more; check top wicket-takers after RCB vs LSG clash In the last IPL match at this venue between GT and SRH, many Hyderabad batters had a decent start, but could not make it big. Wriddhiman Saha (25 off 13 balls), Shubman Gill (36 off 28 balls), Sai Sudharsan (45 off 36 balls) and David Miller (44 off 27 balls) contributed to GT's victory.

GT vs PBKS weather The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Ahmedabad when the match starts. However, it will ease to 31 degrees (real feel 29 degrees) by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain while humidity is not expected to breach 33%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

GT vs PBKS prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that GT will beat Punjab in their fourth match and move up in the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win

We, however, expect Punjab to beat Gujarat and seal their second victory in the tournament.

