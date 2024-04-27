Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are at number 7 on the points table at the moment. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Bengaluru have won 2 of their 9 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. RCB have won 1 out of their last 5 matches. This afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

GT vs RCB head-to-head records

Gujarat and Bengaluru have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 2 and RCB 1. Gujarat’s highest total against RCB so far is 198. Bengaluru’s highest total against GT is 197.

The last time these two teams met each other was on May 23 last year. RCB made 197/5. In reply, Gujarat reached the target in 19.1 overs. Shubman Gill’s 104 off 52 balls earned him the Player of the Match.

GT vs RCB fantasy team

Faf du Plessis (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Virat Kohli (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

GT vs RCB pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has pitches that give both batters and bowlers a fair chance to perform well due to the consistent bounce and pace. It features 5 pitches made of black soil and 6 made of red soil.

In the first IPL 2024 game here, GT won against Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. They won the next against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. GT (199/4) lost the next game against Punjab Kings (200/7 in 19.5 overs). Then, they were bundled out for 89 in 17.3 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC). DC, in reply, reached the target in 8.5 overs.

GT vs RCB weather

In the afternoon, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 40 degrees. However, the real feel will be 41 degrees. The humidity will be around 17%. There is no chance of rain.

GT vs RCB prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that the GT will beat Bengaluru in their 10th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win (Google)

We, too, believe Shubman’s boys will emerge victorious against Faf du Plessis’ team.

