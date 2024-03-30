Active Stocks
Tomorrow's IPL Match: GT vs SRH; who’ll win Gujarat vs Hyderabad match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on each other on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:30 PM. This will be the third match in IPL 2024 for both teams.

Gujarat, with 2 points from two matches, are at number 7 of the points table. Hyderabad, on the other hand, also have 2 points from two matches but are at number 4 because of a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

GT won against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 runs in their first match of the tournament on March 24. They lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 63 runs in their second match on March 26.

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024 after KKR vs RCB match: Kolkata move high up after beating Bengaluru

Hyderabad also defeated MI in their second match on March 27. However, prior to that, they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs on March 23.

GT vs SRH head-to-head records

Gujarat and Hyderabad have played only 3 IPL matches so far since GT debuted in IPL 2022 (and became the champions). GT have won 2 of those and Hyderabad 1. Gujarat’s highest total against SRH so far is 199, and Hyderabad’s highest score against GT is 195.

GT vs SRH fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK & VC), Sai Kishore, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad.

GT vs SRH pitch report

The largest cricket stadium in the world offers both red-soil and black-soil pitches. The black ones offer more assistance to pacers as they provide bounce. The red ones, on the other hand, tend to get drier soon and help spinners more. At the same time, it typically provides a lot of favour to batters.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Andre Russell and more

In the last IPL match at this venue, batters like Rohit Sharma (43 off 29), Dewald Brevis (46 off 38), Shubman Gill (31 off 22) and Sai Sudharsan (45 off 39) enjoyed scoring fast.

GT vs SRH weather

The temperature will be around 37 degrees in Ahmedabad when the match starts. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the air quality will remain poor.

GT vs SRH prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Gujarat will beat Hyderabad in their third match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours Gujarat to win
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours Gujarat to win (Google)

We, too, expect GT to secure their second win and move up on the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 09:14 AM IST
