Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won 5 out of 8 matches, are at number 2 on the points table at the moment. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Delhi have won 5 of their 10 matches and are sitting at number 5 on the points table. DC have won 4 out of their last 5 matches.

KKR vs DC head-to-head records

Kolkata and Delhi have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 17 and DC 15. There was 1 match that did not produce any result. Kolkata’s highest total against DC so far is 272. The Capitals’ highest total against KKR is 228.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 3 this year. KKR made 272/7. In reply, Delhi were bundled out for 166. Sunil Narine’s 85 off 39 balls earned him the Player of the Match.

KKR vs DC fantasy team

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Andre Russell (VC), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel.

KKR vs DC pitch report

Eden Gardens has been a great place for scoring in IPL 2024. Teams often hit 200 or more. However, these high scores have not been secure.

In the last match played here, Kolkata scored a massive 261/6. On regular days, the batting team is likely to relax after amassing such a score. However, it didn't happen as PBKS reached the target in 18.4 overs.

KKR vs DC weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 35 degrees. The humidity will be around 70%. There is no chance of rain.

KKR vs DC prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that KKR will beat Delhi in their 9th match.

We, however, believe Delhi have a positive momentum going in their favour. So, Rishabh Pant’s team will beat Shreyas Iyer’s KKR.

