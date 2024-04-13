Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will clash on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won 3 out of 4 matches, are at number 2 at the moment.

LSG, on the other hand, have lost 2 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 4. The match, the first one of the day, will start at 3:30 PM.

KKR vs LSG head-to-head records

Kolkata and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches so far. KKR are still looking for their first victory against Lucknow.

Their highest total against LSG so far is 208, and Lucknow’s highest score against KKR is 210.

KKR vs LSG fantasy team

KL Rahul (C, WK), Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana.

KKR vs LSG pitch report

The Eden Gardens is a batter’s paradise. The average first-innings score is 164. Pacers have taken 512 wickets here so far and spinners 388. Rinku Singh has an outstanding record in Kolkata against LSG. For KKR, he’s got the most runs (113), highest score (67*), most 6s (8) and most 4s (8). For LSG, the same records are held by Quinton de Kock.

Kolkata have played 82 matches here so far and won 48 of those. KKR’s highest total at the Eden Gardens is 232. In the 3 matches that LSG won against KKR, they batted first.

KKR vs LSG weather

In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 37 degrees in Kolkata while the real feel will be 41 degrees. The humidity will be around 37%.

KKR vs LSG prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that the Knight Riders will beat Lucknow in their 5th match and reclaim the leading position on the points table.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win (Google)

We, too, believe Kolkata will use their home advantage and secure their first victory against LSG.

