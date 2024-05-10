Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Will KKR be able to beat MI and become the first team to qualify for the playoffs?

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won eight out of 11 matches, are leading the points table. Kolkata have won four out of their last five matches.

MI have won four of their 12 matches and are in the eighth position on the points table. Mumbai have won one match out of their last five.

KKR vs MI head-to-head records Kolkata and Mumbai have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 10, while MI won 23. KKR's highest total against Mumbai so far is 232. MI's highest total against Kolkata is 210.

Also Read: RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024: Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Rossouw's gun celebration; netizens call him ‘pure entertainer’ KKR and MI played last on May 3 this year. Kolkata’s Venkatesh Iyer won the Player of the Match for his 52-ball 70 as KKR set a target of 170. Mumbai were bundled out for 145.

KKR vs MI fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), Phil Salt (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR vs MI pitch report The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata is known for being great for batting in the IPL. It has a flat surface with consistent bounce, which helps batsmen play their shots more easily. Plus, the boundaries are short.

Also Read: LSG say 'we're all hurt' after owner Sanjiv Goenka seen ‘publicly scolding’ KL Rahul The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the home team. After batting first, DC scored 153/3. KKR, however, reached the target in 16.3 overs.

KKR vs MI weather The biggest worry for this match is the weather. On May 9, practices at the Eden Gardens were cancelled due to heavy rain. Rain is predicted for at least 1.5 hours during daytime and at least 2.5 hours at night on May 10.

Also Read: Orange Cap: Travis Head's IPL 2024 runs still not enough to beat Virat Kohli, but… It is predicted to rain on match day for at least two hours during the daytime. The same (two hours of rain) is also predicted for the night hours. In the evening, there is a 25% chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 C in Kolkata. The real feel will be 31 C. The humidity will be around 83%.

KKR vs MI prediction According to Google’s win probability, Kolkata have a 51% chance of beating Mumbai in their 12th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

We, too, believe KKR will manage to beat MI and remain on top of the points table. With 18 points, they will also officially become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

