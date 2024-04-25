Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. DC, having won five out of seven matches, are at number two on the points table at the moment. They have won two out of their last five matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab have won two of their eight matches and are sitting at number nine on the points table. PBKS have lost four out of their last five matches.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head records Kolkata and Punjab have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR have won 21 and Preity Zinta’s PBKS 11. Kolkata’s highest total against PBKS so far is 245. Punjab’s highest total against KKR is 214 so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last time these two teams met each other was in May 2023. Punjab made 179/7 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR reached the target in the final ball of the match to win it by 5 wickets. Andre Russell won the Player of the Match for his 23-ball 42.

KKR vs PBKS fantasy team Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Sunil Narine, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Harpreet Brar.

KKR vs PBKS pitch report The pitch at the Eden Gardens is good for batting because it's flat. There is consistent bounce as well. Fast bowlers might get some help from the bounce early on. As the game progresses, spinners will become more effective due to the turn and bounce in the pitch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last IPL game here, Kolkata witnessed a last-ball thriller as KKR won by 1 run. Dre Russ was successful with the ball and took 3 for 25 in 3 overs after remaining unbeaten for 27 off 20 balls. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

KKR vs PBKS weather Kolkata is in the middle of an excessive heat wave and an Orange Alert is presently active in the city. In the evening, the temperature in Kolkata will be around 29 degrees. However, the real feel will be 35 degrees. The humidity will be around 78 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

KKR vs PBKS prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59 per cent chance that Kolkata will beat PBKS in their eighth match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

We, too, believe KKR will manage to defeat Punjab. Shreyas Iyer’s boys have been in a good rhythm while Punjab, in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership, have been struggling.

