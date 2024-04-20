Tomorrow's IPL Match: KKR vs RCB; who’ll win Kolkata vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won 4 out of 6 matches, are at number 2 on the points table at the moment. RCB, on the other hand, have won 1 of their 7 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.