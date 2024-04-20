Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on April 21. KKR are at number 2 on the points table while RCB are right at the bottom.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won 4 out of 6 matches, are at number 2 on the points table at the moment. RCB, on the other hand, have won 1 of their 7 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

KKR vs RCB head-to-head records Kolkata and Bengaluru have played 33 IPL matches against each other so far. Kolkata have won 19 and RCB 14. Kolkata’s highest total against RCB so far is 222, and the Royal Challengers’ highest score against KKR is 213.

Also Read: KL Rahul shares insights on his dream debut with RCB in IPL 2013 At Eden Gardens, Kolkata and Bengaluru have played 11 matches so far. KKR have won 7 of those, and 5 of those wins came while KKR batted first.

KKR vs RCB fantasy team Shreyas Iyer (C), Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj.

KKR vs RCB pitch report Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batting; bowlers need to use varied techniques to control the game. It has short boundaries, leading to high scores.

Also Read: 'Tried to stay calm like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni', says Jos Buttler In the last KKR vs RCB match at this venue, Shardul Thakur scored 68 from 29 balls and Rinku Singh added 46 from 33 balls. KKR set a total of 204. Spinners Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma then dismissed RCB for 123.

KKR vs RCB weather There is an Orange Alert due to heatwaves in Kolkata. In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 41 degrees, but the real feel will be 42 degrees. The humidity will be around 30%. There is no chance of rain.

KKR vs RCB prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Kolkata will beat RCB in their 7th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

Kolkata have been showing consistent form even though they lost the last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a last-ball thriller. RCB, on the contrary, are struggling with their bowling while not many batters except Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have managed to make a great impact.

We believe Kolkata will secure their 5th win in the tournament and cement their position in the 2nd spot on the points table.

