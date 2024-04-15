Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won four out of five matches, are at number two on the points table at the moment.

RR, on the other hand, have won five of their six matches and are sitting at number one. This match will decide if Rajasthan remain on top of the points table or lose to KKR.

KKR vs RR head-to-head records

Kolkata and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 14 matches while RR have won 13. One match produced no results. Kolkata’s highest total against RR so far is 210, and Rajasthan’s highest score against KKR is 217.

Rajasthan have won three out of the last five matches played against Kolkata. In the last encounter between the two in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 98 runs off 47 balls to take RR home and win by 9 wickets while chasing KKR’s 149/8.

He had a 121-run partnership with Sanju Samson (48 off 29 balls). Except for Venkatesh Iyer (57 off 42 balls), no other Kolkata batter made any significant contributions.

KKR vs RR fantasy team

Shreyas Iyer (C), Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult.

KKR vs RR pitch report

A batter’s paradise, the Eden Gardens has always favoured the batting side. Pacers have taken 519 wickets here so far and spinners 390.

Eden Gardens has hosted 84 IPL matches so far, and 50 of those were won by teams batting second. KKR have played 79 of those matches and won 47 of those, 26 times while batting second. Kolkata have played nine matches against RR here so far, won six and lost two of those. Rajasthan have played 10 matches in Kolkata so far and lost 8 of those.

KKR vs RR weather

Kolkata will remain “very hot" on April 16, as per AccuWeather. In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees, but the real feel will be 35 degrees.

The humidity will be around 81 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

KKR vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53 per cent chance that KKR will beat Rajasthan in their sixth match.

We, too, believe KKR will use their home advantage, secure their fifth win in the tournament and dethrone RR to lead the points table.

