Tomorrow's IPL Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. The IPL 2024 final will start at 7:30 PM.

The winner of the match will lift the trophy. KKR are looking for their third title win while SRH will look to win it for the second time.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head records Kolkata and Hyderabad have played 27 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 18 of those while SRH have won 9. Kolkata's highest total against Hyderabad so far is 208. SRH's highest total against KKR is 228.

This season, these two team clashed twice. Hyderabad are yet to beat Kolkata in IPL 2024. They lost the league match by 4 runs while lost Qualifier 1 by 8 wickets.

KKR vs SRH fantasy team Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Nitish Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH pitch report Chepauk is known for its slow pitch, which generally assists spinners and slower bowlers. However, it's not common for the venue to host high-scoring games.

In the last match here (Qualifier 2), SRH's spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma crushed Rajasthan Royals' middle order by taking 5 out of 7 wickets dismissed.

KKR vs SRH weather The temperature in Chennai during the match will be around 32 degrees, but the real feel will be 37 degrees. The humidity will be around 66%, as per AccuWeather. There is a 3% chance of rain.

KKR vs SRH prediction According to Google's win probability, Shreyas Iyer and the boys have a 53% chance of beating Pat Cummins' team in the final.

Tomorrow’s IPL Match: Google's win predictability favours KKR to win

We, too, believe KKR will beat SRH and lift the cup for the third time.

