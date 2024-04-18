Active Stocks
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 19. CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope for a victory to move to number 2 slot in the points table, while KL Rahul will try to secure the 4th win for his team.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash on April 19 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Having won 3 out of 6 matches, LSG are at number the 5th slot while CSK have won 4 of their 6 matches, and are 3rd in the points table.

LSG vs CSK head-to-head records

Lucknow and Chennai have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. Chennai have won 1, Lucknow 1 and 1 match did not produce any results Lucknow’s highest total against CSK so far is 211, and Chennai’s highest score against LSG is 217.

LSG vs CSK fantasy team

K L Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Ravi Bishnoi, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar (VC).

LSG vs CSK pitch report

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium has a balanced pitch. It hosted 3 IPL 2024 games so far. LSG won the toss on all three occasions and decided to bat first. They won the first 2 matches and lost the 3rd against Delhi Capitals (DC).

In their win against Gujarat Titans (GT), pacer Yash Thakur took 5 wickets for LSG. Mayank Yadav, considered India’s fastest bowler at present, took 3 wickets in their win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Batters from both sides had a good time with the bat as well.

LSG vs CSK weather forecast

In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees, but the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity in Lucknow will be around 22%. There is no chance of rain.

LSG vs CSK prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG in their 7th match.

We, too, believe Chennai will secure their 5th win in the tournament and move to the 2nd spot on the points table.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 02:14 PM IST
