Tomorrow's IPL Match: LSG vs DC — who’ll win Lucknow vs Delhi clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: LSG vs DC — Delhi Capitals will try to register their first win against Lucknow Supergiants as they are yet to win against KL Rahul's team in the three matches they have played so far.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash on April 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow. Lucknow, having won 3 out of 4 matches, are at number 3 at the moment. DC, on the other hand, have lost 4 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 10.