Tomorrow's IPL Match: LSG vs DC — Delhi Capitals will try to register their first win against Lucknow Supergiants as they are yet to win against KL Rahul's team in the three matches they have played so far.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash on April 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow. Lucknow, having won 3 out of 4 matches, are at number 3 at the moment. DC, on the other hand, have lost 4 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 10.

LSG vs DC head-to-head records Lucknow and Delhi have played three IPL matches so far. LSG have won all of those. Lucknow’s highest total against DC so far is 195, and Delhi’s highest score against LSG is 189.

Also Read: Shubman Gill reveals Gujarat Titans mantra for chasing big totals in IPL: 'It's just the mindset, when GT is playing…' These two had their last encounter in 2023 when Lucknow won by 50 runs. Mark Wood's 5/14 in 4 overs won him the Player of the Match award.

LSG vs DC fantasy team KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), David Warner (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ishant Sharma.

LSG vs DC pitch report Lucknow is known to favour bowlers while batters do get some support at times. The nature of the pitch is not consistent and can only be judged on a given day. In the first T20I that India played at this venue, Rohit Sharma hit a 100 on a turning track as India reached 195.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Shubman Gill loses cool, gets in 'heated exchange' with umpire in GT vs RR match | Watch Very few T20 matches have been played at this venue. The pacers have taken 65 wickets and the spinners 47. The average first innings score here is 155. In the last match played here, LSG's Yash Thakur took 5 wickets for 30 in 3.5 overs as Lucknow secured a 33-run victory against Gujarat Titans (GT).

LSG vs DC weather In the evening, the temperature will go as high as 39 degrees and later cool down to 24 degrees. There is no chance of rain; the humidity will be around 28 per cent.

LSG vs DC prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56 per cent chance that LSG will beat Delhi in their 5th match and move up the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours LSG to win

We, too, believe Delhi will lose their 6th match and continue to be at the bottom of the points table.

