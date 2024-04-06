Tomorrow's IPL Match: LSG vs GT; who’ll win Lucknow vs Gujarat match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will try to secure their first win against Gujarat Titans (GT). They have lost all 4 IPL matches played against GT so far since 2022.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. This will be the second match of the day, which will start at 7:30 PM.