Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. This will be the second match of the day, which will start at 7:30 PM.

Lucknow have played 3 matches so far and won 2 of those. Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock and KL Rahul have been the top scorers in the team so far. Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan are the highest wicket-takers.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have also won 2 matches but played 4. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the top scorers in the team so far. Mohit Sharma, with 7 wickets so far, is the Purple Cap holder at the moment.

LSG vs GT head-to-head records

Lucknow and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches so far after both teams made their debut in 2022. GT have won all the matches so far while Lucknow are yet to secure a win against Gujarat.

Gill was the Player of the Match in the last game between the two. He scored 94 off 51 balls. Wriddhiman Saha scored 81 off 43 balls. After scoring 227/2, GT won by 56 runs.

LSG vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, K L Rahul (VC), Quinton de Kock (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG vs GT pitch report

Batting may not be easy as, on the black-soil pitch, balls grip and come slow. Red soil pitches, however, make balls spin and bounce better, making scoring easier.

Out of 8 IPL matches played here so far, 5 have been won by teams batting first. On this ground, 56.7% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 55 wickets while spinners have claimed 42. The average first innings score is 154.

LSG vs GT weather

The temperature will be around 33 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will cool down to 27 degrees by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 27%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

LSG vs GT prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that GT will beat Lucknow for the fifth consecutive time.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win (Google)

We, however, believe Lucknow will seal their first win against Gujarat and move up to the third position on the points table.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!