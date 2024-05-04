Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 5 at home. The match will start at 7:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Lucknow, having won 6 out of 10 matches, are number 3 on the points table. They have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss fixing allegations surface again KKR have won 7 of their 10 matches and are in the 2nd position on the points table. Kolkata have also won 3 out of their last 5 matches. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

LSG vs KKR head-to-head records Lucknow and Kolkata have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won 3 and KKR 1. LSG's highest total against Kolkata so far is 210. Kolkata's highest total against Lucknow is 208.

Also Read: ‘Kahani Khatam’: Irfan Pathan's scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after MI vs KKR clash The last time these two teams met each other was on April 14 this year. LSG made 161/7 in 20 overs. Kolkata, in reply, managed to get past the target in 15.4 overs and won by 8 wickets. KKR’s Phil Salt earned the Player of the Match for his 47-ball 89.

LSG vs KKR fantasy team K L Rahul (C, WK), Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Andre Russell, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mitchell Starc.

LSG vs KKR pitch report Ekana, unlike most other IPL pitches, does not provide massive run-scoring opportunities to batters. Anything around 170-180 is considered to be a winning score for the team batting first. Spinners should enjoy bowling at this venue.

LSG vs KKR weather In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 degrees in Lucknow. The real feel will be 31 degrees. The humidity will be around 17%. There is no chance of rain.

LSG vs KKR prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Kolkata will beat LSG in their 11th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours KKR to win

We, too, believe Kolkata will win the game to dethrone Rajasthan Royals and claim the top position on the points table.

