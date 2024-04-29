Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI — who will win Lucknow vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
BackBack

Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI — who will win Lucknow vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Mumbai Indians on April 30, which happens to be Rohit Sharma's birthday.

Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have played four IPL matches against each other so far.Premium
Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have played four IPL matches against each other so far.

Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches.

Mumbai have won three of their nine matches and are sitting at number nine on the points table. MI have also won two out of their last five matches. April 30 happens to be former MI skipper Rohit Sharma's birthday. The star batter will turn 37 tomorrow. 

LSG vs MI head-to-head records

Lucknow and Mumbai have played four IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won three and MI one. Lucknow’s highest total against MI so far is 199. MI’s highest total against LSG is 182.

Watch | Virat Kohli's 'arrogant' remark on commentators critical of his strike rate

The last time these two teams met each other was at an eliminator last year. MI made 182/8 in 20 overs. Lucknow were bundled out for 101. Akash Madhwal took 5 wickets while conceding 5 runs in 3.3 overs. It earned him the Player of the Match.

LSG vs MI fantasy team

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Hardik Pandya.

LSG vs MI pitch report

The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium typically results in lower scores in matches because it is slow. Spin bowlers do well here because the ball starts to turn and hold on the pitch as the match progresses.

Also Read: 'What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot': Gautam Gambhir speaks on RCB batter's strike-rate

In the last match played here, Lucknow put up a score of 196/5. Rajasthan Royals reached the target in 19 overs.

LSG vs MI weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees in Lucknow. However, the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 13 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

LSG vs MI prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that MI will beat Lucknow in their tenth match.

Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win
View Full Image
Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

We, however, believe Lucknow will have an edge over Mumbai and win the game to enter the top 4 on the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue