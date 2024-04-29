Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI — who will win Lucknow vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Mumbai Indians on April 30, which happens to be Rohit Sharma's birthday.
Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches.