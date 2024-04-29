Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number five on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches.

Mumbai have won three of their nine matches and are sitting at number nine on the points table. MI have also won two out of their last five matches. April 30 happens to be former MI skipper Rohit Sharma's birthday. The star batter will turn 37 tomorrow.

LSG vs MI head-to-head records

Lucknow and Mumbai have played four IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won three and MI one. Lucknow’s highest total against MI so far is 199. MI’s highest total against LSG is 182.

The last time these two teams met each other was at an eliminator last year. MI made 182/8 in 20 overs. Lucknow were bundled out for 101. Akash Madhwal took 5 wickets while conceding 5 runs in 3.3 overs. It earned him the Player of the Match.

LSG vs MI fantasy team

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Hardik Pandya.

LSG vs MI pitch report

The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium typically results in lower scores in matches because it is slow. Spin bowlers do well here because the ball starts to turn and hold on the pitch as the match progresses.

In the last match played here, Lucknow put up a score of 196/5. Rajasthan Royals reached the target in 19 overs.

LSG vs MI weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees in Lucknow. However, the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 13 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

LSG vs MI prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that MI will beat Lucknow in their tenth match.

View Full Image Today's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

We, however, believe Lucknow will have an edge over Mumbai and win the game to enter the top 4 on the points table.

