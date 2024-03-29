Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash on March 30 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Today's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash on March 30 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. This will be LSG’s second match in IPL 2024 while PBKS will play their third match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucknow, yet to get any points, are right at the bottom of the points table. Punjab, on the other hand, have 2 points from 2 matches and are at number 5.

LSG lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first match of the tournament on March 24 by 20 runs. Punjab, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in the last over with 4 balls left. PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) identically while being at the receiving end, by 4 wickets in the last over with 4 balls left.

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head records Lucknow and Punjab have played only 3 IPL matches so far since LSG debuted in IPL 2022. LSG have won 2 of those and Punjab 1. Lucknow’s highest total against PBKS so far is 257, and Punjab’s highest score against LSG is 201.

LSG vs PBKS fantasy team KL Rahul (C & WK), Quinton de Kock, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh.

LSG vs PBKS pitch report This is another typical IPL pitch, favouring batters and offering hardly anything to bowlers. However, it may provide some assistance to slower bowlers. This is the first time an IPL 2024 match will be played at this venue, so there is no prior point of comparison on how this year’s pitches may behave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In LSG's first match ever at the Ekana, they scored 193/6 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023, thanks to a fantastic debut by Kyle Mayers (73 off 38 balls). It is the highest IPL score in an innings at the venue. The only fifer here was by Mark Wood in the DC match.

LSG vs PBKS weather The temperature will be around 32 degrees in Lucknow when the match starts. It will slightly cool down to 27 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 40%.

LSG vs PBKS prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that Lucknow will beat Punjab in their second match and grab their first points in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours LSG

As per CricTracker, whoever bowls first will win the match. We expect LSG to secure their first win with the possibility of KL Rahul beating the highest individual score at the Ekana.

