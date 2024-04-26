Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow.

Having won 5 out of 8 matches, LSG is currently placed at fourth spot on the points table, while Rajasthan have won 7 of their 8 matches and are placed at the top of the points table.

RR have won 4 out of the last 5 matches, while LSG have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. Tomorrow's match will start at 7:30 PM.

LSG vs RR head-to-head records

Lucknow and Rajasthan have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won 1 and RR 3. Lucknow’s highest total against RR is 173, while Rajasthan’s highest total against LSG is 193.

The last time these two teams met each other was on March 24 this year. Rajasthan made 193/4 in 20 overs. RR captain Sanju Samson made 82 off 52 balls. In reply, LSG’s innings ended at 173/6. No LSG batter, except for Nicholas Pooran (64 off 41 balls) and skipper KL Rahul (58 off 44 balls), managed to add significantly to the scoreboard.

LSG vs RR fantasy team

KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson (VC), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohsin Khan, Marcus Stoinis.

LSG vs RR pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is typically a ground that helps bowlers. It has hosted only 4 IPL games this year so far. In total, 1,363 runs were scored in 156 overs. Bowlers have claimed 47 wickets. Expect a balanced game.

In the last IPL game here, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made 176/6 in 20 overs. Lucknow won the match by 8 wickets as they got past the target in 19 overs.

LSG vs RR weather

Lucknow has been suffering from excessive heat for the last few days. In the evening, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 28 degrees. The humidity will be around 21%. There is no chance of rain.

LSG vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that the Royals will beat LSG in their 9th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, however, believe Lucknow will defeat RR. After all, they are coming from a massive win against CSK, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten century.

