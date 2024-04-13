Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs CSK; who’ll win Mumbai vs Chennai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, having won 2 out of 5 matches, are at number 7 at the moment. CSK, on the other hand, have lost 2 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 3. The match, the second one of the day, will start at 7:30 PM.