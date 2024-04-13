Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, having won 2 out of 5 matches, are at number 7 at the moment. CSK, on the other hand, have lost 2 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 3. The match, the second one of the day, will start at 7:30 PM.

MI vs CSK head-to-head records

Mumbai and Chennai, known for being fierce rivals, have played 36 IPL matches so far. MI have won 20 matches while CSK have won 16. Mumbai’s highest total against MI so far is 219, and Chennai’s highest score against MI is 218.

Chennai have won 4 out of the last 5 matches played against Mumbai. The last time Mumbai won against CSK was in 2022. Wankhede saw a low-scoring game, where Mumbai successfully chased CSK’s 97/10 in 16 overs. Mumbai pacer Daniel Sams, who took 16/3 in 4 overs, was awarded the Player of the Match.

MI vs CSK fantasy team

MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma.

MI vs CSK pitch report

Wankhede will offer high scores as batting pitches and short boundaries help the batters. Upon winning the toss, teams may choose to bowl first. Mumbai did exactly the same in their last match.

Faf du Plessis (61 off 40 balls), Dinesh Karthik (53 off 23 balls) and Rajat Patidar (50 off 26 balls) had fun while they were batting. But, so did Ishan Kishan (69 off 34 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (38 off 24 balls).

On this ground, 70.83% of wickets are claimed by pacers. The average first innings score is 170. So far, pacers have taken 896 wickets while spinners have claimed 369. Jasprit Bumrah claimed a fifer in the last IPL match played at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs CSK weather

In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 28 degrees in Mumbai. The humidity will be around 79%. There is no chance of rain.

MI vs CSK prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that MI will beat Chennai in their 6th match and move up the points table.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

We, too, believe Mumbai will use their home advantage and secure their third consecutive win in the tournament.

