Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first match of the day, which will start at 3:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai have played 3 matches so far and lost all of those. Hardik Pandya, who earlier replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team, has been under fire over his choices on the field.

Also Read: Ask Shah Rukh Khan why KKR didn't retain me,' Shubman Gill tells ED Sheeran Delhi, on the other hand, secured their first win on March 31 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). These two teams are at the bottom of the points table at the moment; MI at number 10 and DC at number 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs DC head-to-head records Mumbai and Delhi have played 33 IPL matches so far. MI have won 18 of those and DC 15. Mumbai’s highest total against DC so far is 218, and Delhi’s highest score against MI is 213.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja ‘hasn’t quite been there’: Former CSK player questions Chennai's choices MI have won 2 of the last 5 matches between the two. In IPL 2021, Mumbai played two matches against Delhi and lost both. In 2023, when these two clashed last time in an IPL match, Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match. His 65 off 45 helped Mumbai secure a 6-wicket victory.

MI vs DC fantasy team Rishabh Pant (WK & VC), Axar Patel, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs DC pitch report In T20 cricket, high scores are expected due to a good pitch, fresh surface and short boundaries. Teams might choose to bowl first if they win the toss. Out of 112 IPL matches played here so far, 62 have been won by teams batting second.

Also Read: Shane Watson's advise to Hardik Pandya after being booed On this ground, 70.61% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 877 wickets while spinners have claimed 365. The average first innings score is 169.

MI vs DC weather The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain while the humidity won’t go beyond 36%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs DC prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59% chance that MI will beat Delhi in their fourth match and grab their first points.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win

We, too, believe Mumbai will seal their first win and move up slightly on the points table.

