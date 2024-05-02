Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs KKR - who’ll win Mumbai vs Kolkata clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
BackBack

Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs KKR - who’ll win Mumbai vs Kolkata clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Shreyas-Iyer-led side are second on the points table, while MI are at number nine.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium.Premium
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having won three out of their 10 matches, Hardik Pandya-led MI are currently number nine on the points table. They have won one out of their last five matches.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya better than Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav: Mohd Kaif

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have won six of their nine matches and are placed second on the points table. Kolkata has won three out of its last five matches.

MI vs KKR head-to-head records

Mumbai and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 23 and KKR nine. MI’s highest total against KKR so far is 210. Kolkata’s highest total against MI is 232.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya joined MI to get T20 captaincy for India; BCCI left him confused

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 16 last year. KKR made 185/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai, in reply, managed to get past the target in 17.4 overs and won the match by five wickets. Venkatesh Iyer scored 104 off 51 balls for Kolkata. Even though KKR lost the match, Iyer was awarded the Player of the Match.

MI vs KKR fantasy team

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakaravarthy.

MI vs KKR pitch report

Pacers might find some help from the pitch due to slight seam movement. However, the Wankhede Stadium favours batters with its short square boundaries. The pitch is flat and offers good bounce and carry.

MI vs KKR weather

In the evening, Mumbai's temperature will be around 28 C. However, the real feel will be around 31 C. The humidity will be around 65%. There is no chance of rain.

MI vs KKR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Mumbai will beat KKR in their 11th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win
View Full Image
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

MI have a massive historical advantage over KKR in terms of head-to-head records. However, this is a new season, and Kolkata have performed much better than Mumbai in IPL 2024. We believe KKR will win the game and remain in second place on the points table.

MI vs KKR
View Full Image
MI vs KKR

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue