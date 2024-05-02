Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having won three out of their 10 matches, Hardik Pandya-led MI are currently number nine on the points table. They have won one out of their last five matches.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR have won six of their nine matches and are placed second on the points table. Kolkata has won three out of its last five matches.

MI vs KKR head-to-head records

Mumbai and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 23 and KKR nine. MI’s highest total against KKR so far is 210. Kolkata’s highest total against MI is 232.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 16 last year. KKR made 185/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai, in reply, managed to get past the target in 17.4 overs and won the match by five wickets. Venkatesh Iyer scored 104 off 51 balls for Kolkata. Even though KKR lost the match, Iyer was awarded the Player of the Match.

MI vs KKR fantasy team

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakaravarthy.

MI vs KKR pitch report

Pacers might find some help from the pitch due to slight seam movement. However, the Wankhede Stadium favours batters with its short square boundaries. The pitch is flat and offers good bounce and carry.

MI vs KKR weather

In the evening, Mumbai's temperature will be around 28 C. However, the real feel will be around 31 C. The humidity will be around 65%. There is no chance of rain.

MI vs KKR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Mumbai will beat KKR in their 11th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

MI have a massive historical advantage over KKR in terms of head-to-head records. However, this is a new season, and Kolkata have performed much better than Mumbai in IPL 2024. We believe KKR will win the game and remain in second place on the points table.

View Full Image MI vs KKR

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!