Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The evening match will commence at 7.30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Having won four out of 13 matches, MI is at the bottom of the points table. Hardik Pandya’s boys will be playing this match for pride.

LSG has won six of their 13 matches. Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, have already been eliminated. Even a win in this match won't change their fate due to their poor Net Run Rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs LSG head-to-head records Mumbai and Lucknow have played four IPL matches against each other so far. While MI emerged victorious in one, LSG claimed victory in three. Mumbai’s highest total against Lucknow so far is 182. LSG’s highest total against MI is 199.

Also Read: Sanju Samson sends clear message to teammates as Rajasthan Royals hit rough patch at the wrong time These teams last clashed on April 30 this year. LSG’s Marcus Stoinis won the Player of the Match award for his 45-ball 62. The Super Giants won the match by four wickets.

MI vs LSG fantasy team Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Piyush Chawla, KL Rahul (VC), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs LSG pitch report The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai offers a pitch that generally favours batters. The pitch typically exhibits a flat nature with good bounce and carry, which allows batsmen to play aggressively. The stadium's boundaries are relatively shorter. However, the pitch can also assist fast bowlers, especially in the early stages of a match.

Also Read: ‘SRH won’t qualify’, Harbhajan Singh's picks RCB, CSK; Hyderabad fans react The last match played at this venue was between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai. The home team, SRH, made 173/8 in 20 overs. Mumbai reached the target in 17.2 overs and won by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten knock of 102 off 51 balls.

MI vs LSG weather The temperature will be around 32 C in Mumbai. The real feel will be 38 C. The humidity will be around 68%. As per AccuWeather, there is a 15% chance of rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs LSG prediction According to Google’s win probability, Mumbai have a 56% chance of beating Lucknow in their final league match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win

We, however, believe LSG will beat MI and finish higher on the points table.

