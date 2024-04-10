Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs RCB — who will win Mumbai vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs RCB — both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for their second win of the tournament as they clash on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai, after losing their first three matches, had their first win on April 7. RCB, on the other hand, have lost four of their five matches and are sitting at number 9.