Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs RCB — both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for their second win of the tournament as they clash on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai, after losing their first three matches, had their first win on April 7. RCB, on the other hand, have lost four of their five matches and are sitting at number 9.

MI vs RCB head-to-head records Mumbai and Bengaluru, known to be fierce rivals, have played 32 IPL matches so far. RCB have won 14 of those and MI 18. Bengaluru’s highest total against MI so far is 235, and Mumbai’s highest score against RCB is 213. RCB have won four of the last five matches played between the two.

MI vs RCB fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arjun Tendulkar, Virat Kohli (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

MI vs RCB pitch report Wankhede Stadium usually helps batters score big. The first team to bat will try to use this to their advantage and put up a big score. However, the evening dew poses a problem. Pacers have taken 887 wickets so far; spinners got 367. The average first innings score is 169.

For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma (574 runs) has been the highest scorer at Wankhede while Virat Kohli (852 runs) is the leading run-getter here for RCB. Mumbai's highest individual score came from Ishan Kishan (99). AB de Villiers (133*) scored the highest total for Bengaluru at this venue.

MI vs RCB weather The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Mumbai when the match starts. It will cool down to 28 degrees by the end of the match, but the real feel will be 31 degrees.

There is no chance of rain; the humidity will go as high as 75 per cent. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

MI vs RCB prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57 per cent chance that MI will beat Bengaluru in their fifth match and move up the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours Mumbai Indians to win

We, too, believe Bengaluru will lose their sixth match and continue to be at the bottom of the points table.

