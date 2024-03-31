Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM. This will be the third match in IPL 2024 for both teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai, with zero points from two matches, are at number 9 of the points table. RR, on the other hand, have 4 points from two matches and are at number 3.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: DC vs CSK; who’ll win Delhi vs Chennai match? MI lost against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in their first match of the tournament on March 24. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 31 runs in their second match on March 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR first defeated Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) by 20 runs in their first match on March 24. Then, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs on March 28.

MI vs RR head-to-head records Mumbai and Rajasthan have played only 28 IPL matches so far. MI have won 15 of those and Rajasthan 12. One match between the two ended in a tie. Mumbai’s highest total against RR so far is 214, and Rajasthan’s highest score against MI is 212.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli takes top spot; Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt enter Mumbai have won 4 out of the last 5 matches with Rajasthan. The last time Rajasthan won against MI was in IPL 2022. At Wankhede, Mumbai have played 8 matches with RR so far and won 5 of those. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs RR fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kumar Kartikeya, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult.

MI vs RR pitch report Wankhede provides a batting pitch, ensuring high-scoring matches. While the pitches at this venue may help spinners, the shorter boundaries pose a challenge for them.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: GT vs SRH; who’ll win Gujarat vs Hyderabad match? Mumbai have a decent record over here. They have won 49 out of 78 matches played here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MI vs RR weather The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Mumbai when the match starts. It will cool down to 27 degrees later in the match. There is no chance of rain, but the humidity will be as high as 73%.

MI vs RR prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Mumbai will beat Rajasthan in their third match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google win probability favours MI to win

We, too, expect MI to secure their first win, grab 2 points and move up in the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!