Tomorrow's IPL Match: MI vs SRH - who’ll win Mumbai vs Hyderabad clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, having won 3 out of 11 matches, are at the bottom of the points table. They have won 1 out of their last 5 matches.

SRH have won 6 of their 10 matches and are in the 4th position on the points table. Hyderabad have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.

MI vs SRH head-to-head records

Mumbai and Hyderabad have played 22 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 12 and SRH 10. MI’s highest total against the Sunrisers so far is 246. SRH’s highest total against MI is 277.

Mumbai won 3 out of the last 5 matches played between these two. SRH and MI clashed on March 27 this year. Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match for his 23-ball 63 as SRH made 277/3 in the first innings. Mumbai’s innings ended at 246/5.

MI vs SRH fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Travis Head Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan.

MI vs SRH pitch report

Wankhede is known for favouring batters. The pitch is typically flat and bouncy, making it easier for batters to hit their shots.

The last match played here, however, turned out to be different. Batters struggled to hit big shots. Kolkata’s innings ended at 169/10 in 19.5 overs. Mumbai got bundled out for 145.

MI vs SRH weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees in Mumbai. The real feel will be 35 degrees. The humidity will be around 76%. There is no chance of rain.

MI vs SRH prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Mumbai will beat Hyderabad in their 12th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

We, however, believe SRH are in a much better position in IPL 2024. Pat Cummins’ team will beat Hardik Pandya’s paltan.

Published: 05 May 2024, 03:05 PM IST
