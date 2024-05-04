Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs CSK - who’ll win Punjab vs Chennai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
BackBack

Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs CSK - who’ll win Punjab vs Chennai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 in Dharamshala. The match will start at 3:30 PM

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 in Dharamshala. The match will start at 3:30 PMPremium
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 in Dharamshala. The match will start at 3:30 PM

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. PBKS, having won 4 out of 10 matches, are at number 7 on the points table. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: Will injured Deepak Chahar, Mayank Yadav miss out on remaining IPL 2024 matches?

CSK have won 5 of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. Chennai have also won 2 out of their last 5 matches. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head records

Punjab and Chennai have played 29 IPL matches against each other so far. PBKS have won 14 and CSK 15. PBKS’ highest total against Chennai so far is 231. CSK’s highest total against Punjab is 240.

Also Read: IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss fixing allegations surface again

Punjab have won the last 5 encounters with Chennai, equalling Mumbai Indians’ record against CSK. The last time these two teams met each other was on May 1 this year. CSK made 162/7 in 20 overs. Punjab, in reply, managed to get past the target in 17.5 overs and won by 7 wickets. PBKS’ Harpreet Brar took 2 wickets for 17 in 4 overs to win the Player of the Match.

PBKS vs CSK fantasy team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel.

PBKS vs CSK pitch report

Dharamshala pitches favour fast bowlers and often feature high scores in the first innings. Teams batting second generally struggle to reach these targets.

Also Read: ‘Kahani Khatam’: Irfan Pathan's scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after MI vs KKR clash

Ahead of the IPL matches, Dharamshala installed a new 'hybrid pitch', the first of its kind in India. This advanced pitch is designed to provide consistent bounce and maintain its condition throughout the game.

PBKS vs CSK weather

Unlike most other venues across the country, Dharamshala will offer players comfortable weather conditions. In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 23 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain. However, it is expected to be a couple of quick showers, unlikely to disrupt the game much.

PBKS vs CSK prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that Chennai will beat PBKS in their 11th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win
View Full Image
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

We, too, believe Chennai will stop Punjab’s winning run against them and win the game to move up the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue