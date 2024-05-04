Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 in Dharamshala. The match will start at 3:30 PM

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. PBKS, having won 4 out of 10 matches, are at number 7 on the points table. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK have won 5 of their 10 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table. Chennai have also won 2 out of their last 5 matches. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head records Punjab and Chennai have played 29 IPL matches against each other so far. PBKS have won 14 and CSK 15. PBKS’ highest total against Chennai so far is 231. CSK’s highest total against Punjab is 240. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab have won the last 5 encounters with Chennai, equalling Mumbai Indians' record against CSK. The last time these two teams met each other was on May 1 this year. CSK made 162/7 in 20 overs. Punjab, in reply, managed to get past the target in 17.5 overs and won by 7 wickets. PBKS' Harpreet Brar took 2 wickets for 17 in 4 overs to win the Player of the Match.

PBKS vs CSK fantasy team Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel.

PBKS vs CSK pitch report Dharamshala pitches favour fast bowlers and often feature high scores in the first innings. Teams batting second generally struggle to reach these targets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the IPL matches, Dharamshala installed a new 'hybrid pitch', the first of its kind in India. This advanced pitch is designed to provide consistent bounce and maintain its condition throughout the game.

PBKS vs CSK weather Unlike most other venues across the country, Dharamshala will offer players comfortable weather conditions. In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 23 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain. However, it is expected to be a couple of quick showers, unlikely to disrupt the game much.

PBKS vs CSK prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that Chennai will beat PBKS in their 11th match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We, too, believe Chennai will stop Punjab’s winning run against them and win the game to move up the points table.

