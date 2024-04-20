Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs GT; who’ll win Punjab vs Gujarat clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will miss their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) as they are desperately looking for a win.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won 2 out of 7 matches, are at number 9 on the points table at the moment. GT, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 8 on the points table. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.