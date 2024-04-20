Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won 2 out of 7 matches, are at number 9 on the points table at the moment. GT, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 8 on the points table. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

PBKS vs GT head-to-head records

Punjab and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. Punjab have won 2 and GT 2. Punjab’s highest total against GT so far is 200, which came in the earlier IPL 2024 match they played.

In that April 4 match, Gujarat made 199 while playing at home. PBKS managed to reach the target in the penultimate ball and win by 3 wickets.

PBKS vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan (VC), Matthew Wade (WK), Kane Williamson, Joshua Little, Sai Kishore, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza.

PBKS vs GT pitch report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali offers batter-friendly pitches. Punjab played against Mumbai on April 18 here. After Mumbai put up 192/7 in 20 overs, Ashutosh Sharma’s valiant effort of 61 runs off 28 balls could not seal the day for PBKS.

In the previous match against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS failed to defend 147. Shimron Hetmyer pulled off a last-over thriller for the Royals. In the match against Hyderabad, PBKS fell 3 runs short of the target. This year, the only win Punjab had here was against Delhi Capitals (DC). They chased down DC’s 174 and won by 4 wickets.

PBKS vs GT weather

In the evening, the temperature in Mohali will be around 25 degrees, the real feel will be 24 degrees. The humidity will be around 31%. There is no chance of rain.

PBKS vs GT prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57% chance that Gujarat will beat PBKS in their 8th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win (Google)

The absence of Shikhar Dhawan due to injury is hurting Punjab’s batting line-up. He won’t be available in this match either. We believe GT have a better team combination to secure their 4th win in the tournament and move up the points table.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!