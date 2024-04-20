Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs GT; who’ll win Punjab vs Gujarat clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs GT; who’ll win Punjab vs Gujarat clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will miss their captain Shikhar Dhawan in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) as they are desperately looking for a win.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Sam Curran will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out due to injury against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won 2 out of 7 matches, are at number 9 on the points table at the moment. GT, on the other hand, have won 3 of their 7 matches and are sitting at number 8 on the points table. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

PBKS vs GT head-to-head records

Punjab and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. Punjab have won 2 and GT 2. Punjab’s highest total against GT so far is 200, which came in the earlier IPL 2024 match they played.

Also Read: KKR vs RCB; who’ll win Kolkata vs Bengaluru clash on April 21?

In that April 4 match, Gujarat made 199 while playing at home. PBKS managed to reach the target in the penultimate ball and win by 3 wickets.

PBKS vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan (VC), Matthew Wade (WK), Kane Williamson, Joshua Little, Sai Kishore, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza.

PBKS vs GT pitch report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali offers batter-friendly pitches. Punjab played against Mumbai on April 18 here. After Mumbai put up 192/7 in 20 overs, Ashutosh Sharma’s valiant effort of 61 runs off 28 balls could not seal the day for PBKS.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan shares PBKS jersey with son's name Zoravar

In the previous match against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS failed to defend 147. Shimron Hetmyer pulled off a last-over thriller for the Royals. In the match against Hyderabad, PBKS fell 3 runs short of the target. This year, the only win Punjab had here was against Delhi Capitals (DC). They chased down DC’s 174 and won by 4 wickets.

PBKS vs GT weather

In the evening, the temperature in Mohali will be around 25 degrees, the real feel will be 24 degrees. The humidity will be around 31%. There is no chance of rain.

PBKS vs GT prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57% chance that Gujarat will beat PBKS in their 8th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win

The absence of Shikhar Dhawan due to injury is hurting Punjab’s batting line-up. He won’t be available in this match either. We believe GT have a better team combination to secure their 4th win in the tournament and move up the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!