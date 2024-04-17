Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs MI — who will win Punjab vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians have won two out of their six matches so far. PBKS is slightly ahead of Mumbai in Net Run Rate (NRR). They are at -0.218 while Mumbai's NRR is at -0.234.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash on April 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won two out of six matches, are at number seven on the points table at the moment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message