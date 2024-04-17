Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash on April 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won two out of six matches, are at number seven on the points table at the moment.

MI, on the other hand, have also won two of their six matches and are sitting at number eight. PBKS is slightly ahead of Mumbai in Net Run Rate (NRR). They are at -0.218 while Mumbai's NRR is at -0.234.

PBKS vs MI head-to-head records

Punjab and Mumbai have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. PBKS have won 15 matches while MI have won 16. Punjab’s highest total against MI so far is 230, and Mumbai’s highest score against PBKS is 223.

During the group stage of IPL 2024, they will play against each other only once while most other teams play twice against one another.

PBKS vs MI fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Rahul Chahar.

PBKS vs MI pitch report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali ranks among India's quickest. It offers additional bounce that pacers relish.

Here, batters often find it tough, particularly when facing the new ball. Furthermore, dew plays a role, leading toss-winning captains to typically opt for bowling first.

PBKS vs MI weather

In the evening, the temperature will be around 28 degrees, but the real feel will be 26 degrees. The humidity in Mohali will be around 30 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

PBKS vs MI prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62 per cent chance that MI will beat Punjab in their seventh match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours MI to win (Google)

Punjab have been on a losing streak in the past couple of matches while MI secured two back-to-back impressive wins before losing to CSK. We, too, believe Mumbai will secure their third win in the tournament.

