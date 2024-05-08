Tomorrow's IPL match: PBKS vs RCB – who’ll win Punjab vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 as both teams are looking to qualify for the playoffs.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Having won 4 out of 11 matches, PBKS currently occupies the 8th position on the points table. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.