Tomorrow's IPL match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 as both teams are looking to qualify for the playoffs.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Having won 4 out of 11 matches, PBKS currently occupies the 8th position on the points table. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: Can Rishabh Pant's DC qualify after win against RR? Meanwhile, RCB, with an equal record of 4 wins out of 11 matches, holds the 7th position on the points table. Bengaluru have been in good form, with 3 consecutive victories in their last 5 matches.

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head records In the IPL history, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have clashed 32 times. Out of these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 17 matches, while Bengaluru secured wins in 15 matches. PBKS recorded their highest total against the Royal Challengers at 232 runs, whereas RCB's highest total against PBKS stands at 226 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Do you have a favourite IPL team? Half of all fans don't, says a new survey In their recent encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had the upper hand against Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning 3 out of their last 5 games. The two teams clashed on March 25 this year. RCB won the match by 4 wickets. Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match for his 49-ball 77 while chasing 176/6.

PBKS vs RCB fantasy team Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Cameron Green, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

PBKS vs RCB pitch report Dharamshala installed a new 'hybrid pitch', the first of its kind in India. This advanced pitch is designed to provide consistent bounce and maintain its condition throughout the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Sanju Samson fined for breaching Code of Conduct in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match The last IPL 2024 game that was played at this venue was a rather low-scoring match. CSK, after batting first, scored 167/9. Punjab were, however, bundled out for 139 in 20 overs.

PBKS vs RCB weather In the evening, Dharamshala is expected to have a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is forecasted to be approximately 44%. Despite a 61% chance of rain during the day, there is no expectation of rainfall in the evening.

PBKS vs RCB prediction As per Google’s win probability, Bengaluru has a 56% chance to beat Punjab in their 12th match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RCB to win

We, too, believe RCB will manage to beat PBKS.

