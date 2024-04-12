Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs RR — who’ll win Punjab vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in Mohali.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 13 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won two out of five matches, are at number eight at the moment. RR, on the other hand, have lost just one of their five matches and are sitting at number one.