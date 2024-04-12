Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 13 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS, having won two out of five matches, are at number eight at the moment. RR, on the other hand, have lost just one of their five matches and are sitting at number one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PBKS vs RR head-to-head records Punjab and Rajasthan have played 26 IPL matches so far. PBKS have won 11 of those and RR 15. Punjab’s highest total against RR so far is 223, and Rajasthan’s highest score against PBKS is 226.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table after MI vs RCB match: Mumbai move up after beating Bengaluru PBKS have won two of the last five matches between the two. These two had their last encounter in 2023 when Rajasthan won by four wickets. Devdutt Padikkal’s 30-ball 51 won him the Player of the Match award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PBKS vs RR fantasy team Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Jos Buttler (VC), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, and Trent Boult.

PBKS vs RR pitch report The Mohali pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium is one of India's fastest and offers extra bounce for pacers. Batters struggle here, especially with the new ball. Dew also affects play, so the captain who wins the toss usually chooses to bowl first.

PBKS vs RR weather In the evening, the temperature will be around 24 degrees. The humidity will be around 42 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match Unlike most other matches this season, there are chances of rain in this match (25 per cent).

PBKS vs RR prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57 per cent chance that the Royals will beat Punjab in their sixth match and keep leading the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RR to win

We, however, believe that it will be Punjab’s day. Shikhar Dhawan’s team would win their sixth match and move up the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!