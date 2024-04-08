Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs SRH; who’ll win Chennai vs Kolkata clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Both Punjab and Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run and move up the points table. SRH and PBKS are at number 5 and 6, respectively.