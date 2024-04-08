Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs SRH; who'll win Chennai vs Kolkata clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Tomorrow's IPL Match: PBKS vs SRH; who’ll win Chennai vs Kolkata clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will try to continue their winning run as they clash on April 9 in Mohali.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 9.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Both Punjab and Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run and move up the points table. SRH and PBKS are at number 5 and 6, respectively.

Punjab have played 4 matches so far and won 2 of those. PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, won their first match, lost the next two and won their fourth match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 3 wickets.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost the first match, won the next and then lost the third match. They won their fourth match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets.

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head records

Punjab and Hyderabad have played 21 IPL matches so far. PBKS have won 7 of those and SRH 14. Punjab’s highest total against SRH so far is 211, and Hyderabad’s highest score against PBKS is 212. The Sunrisers have won 3 of the last 5 matches between the two.

PBKS vs SRH fantasy team

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Heinrich Klaasen (WK).

PBKS vs SRH pitch report

Mohali's pitch is India's fastest and helps fast bowlers with its bounce. Teams often bowl first and take advantage of early moisture. Since 2018, the team batting second usually wins.

Spinners take far fewer wickets than fast bowlers. Before this season, Punjab won 30 of 56 games here. The average first innings score is 168. Pacers have taken 446 wickets so far; spinners 188.

PBKS vs SRH weather

The temperature will be around 32 degrees in Mohali when the match starts. It will cool down to 24 degrees (real feel 22 degrees) by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain; the humidity won’t go higher than 21 per cent. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.

PBKS vs SRH prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52 per cent chance that SRH will beat Punjab in their fifth match and try to topple CSK to get to the 4th position on the points table.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours SRH to win

We, too, believe Hyderabad will continue their winning run and emerge victorious in their fifth match.

