Tomorrow's IPL Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB, having won 6 out of 13 matches, must win this game with a big margin to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis-led Delhi have won all of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: RCB undefeated on May 18 since 2013: Will Virat Kohli's stunning record continue against CSK CSK have won 7 of their 13 matches. If they win this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s boys are most likely to qualify. CSK have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs CSK head-to-head records Bengaluru and Chennai have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 10 while CSK have won 21. One match did not produce any results. RCB’s highest total against Chennai so far is 218. CSK’s highest total against the Royal Challengers is 226.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri backs controversial impact player rule The last time these teams played against each other was on March 22 this year. Chennai’s Mustafizur Rahman won the Player of the Match for taking 4 wickets for 29 in 4 overs. CSK won the match by 6 wickets.

RCB vs CSK fantasy team Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Simarjeet Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs CSK pitch report The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known as a batter’s paradise. Expect big scores and a six-hitting extravaganza.

Also Read: New Team India Head Coach: These former Indian players qualify In the last match played at this venue, RCB scored 187/9 while batting first. Delhi Capitals, without Rishabh Pant due to suspension, were bundled out for 140.

RCB vs CSK weather The temperature will be around 24 degrees in Bengaluru. The real feel will be 23 degrees. The humidity will be around 77%. As per AccuWeather, there is a 44% chance of rain; 7.2 mm rain is expected in the evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB vs CSK prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that RCB will beat Chennai in their final league match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours RCB to win

We, too, believe Bengaluru will emerge victorious in this match. However, the margin of the victory won’t be big enough for RCB to get past CSK in Net Run Rate. Virat Kohli’s team will be eliminated.

